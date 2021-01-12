Ali Abbas Zafar compares Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav to test cricket, reveals season 2 script is good to go.

Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav will be releasing this Friday, but Ali Abbas Zafar reveals that script for season two is already ready. Read on to know more.

Come Friday, Saif Ali Khan will treat his fans with yet another solid role in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tandav. The Amazon Prime Video web series already has made noise for a stellar star cast and its intense trailer which has left many intrigued. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has dished out many blockbuster hits but the filmmaker will be exploring the web space for the first time. Elaborating his experience of developing a web series, Zafar revealed to Mid-Day that its like playing test cricket.

He said, "If you love the sport, there is nothing better than playing test cricket. The same holds true here. Long-format shows demand more patience from a filmmaker, and is more difficult as you have to hold the audience interest for over eight to nine hours."

The show will be releasing this Friday, but Zafar reveals that script for season two is already ready. "During the lockdown, I sat in my Dehradun home for five months and kept writing. We have already developed the script for the second season, and hopefully, it will go on floors soon," he said.

Speaking about why he roped in Saif for the lead role, Zafar said, "Saif was my first choice for the character of Samar Pratap Singh, who is borderline grey yet vulnerable. That said, we have developed multiple tracks in the show. Every actor we approached, understood that his/her arc is crucial to the story. The series is not riding on one superstar."

Tandav also stars talented actors such as Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sarah Jane Dias and Kritika Kamra among others.

