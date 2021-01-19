Ali Abbas Zafar confirms making changes to Tandav after facing backlash for hurting religious sentiments

A day after apologising for hurting religious sentiments, Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar has shared another statement stating that the team will be making relevant changes in the series.

Saif Ali Khan starrer political drama Tandav, which was released on the digital platform on January 15, has been mired with controversy since the first day. While the cast has been winning praises for their respective performances, there has been a section of the society which has accused the makers of Tandav for hurting religious sentiments. Ever since then, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has been witnessing a lot of criticism on social media. In fact, there has been a constant demand of a calling a ban on Tandav.

While the controversy continues to be hyped, Tandav makers have released an official statement clarifying that they will make the necessary changes in the series. Ali shared the statement on social media which read as, “We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changed to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once gain apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

Earlier, Ali Abbas Zafar had also shared an official statement apologising for hurting the religions sentiments. “The web series ‘Tandav’ is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” the statement read.

Also Read: Ali Abbas Zafar offers sincere apology after Tandav receives severe backlash for hurting religious sentiments

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :

Share your comment ×