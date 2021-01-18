Ali Abbas Zafar offers sincere apology after Tandav receives severe backlash for hurting religious sentiments

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav, featuring Saif Ali Khan in the lead, has been mired in a heated controversy since it was released on the digital platform.

Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav has been the talk of the town for several reasons lately. The political drama, which was released on January 15, not just opened to rave reviews for the stupendous performances by the cast but it also sparked a major controversy. A section of the society has alleged that Tandav, which has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has hurt several religious sentiments following which there has been a demand of calling a ban on the series. Now, after facing severe backlash, Ali has issued an official statement on the behalf of the team of Tandav and has offered sincere apologies.

The official statement read, “We have been closely monitoring viewer reaction to the web series ‘Tandav’ and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.

The web series ‘Tandav’ is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

Our sincere apologies . pic.twitter.com/Efr9s0kYnl — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

Meanwhile, given the controversy and the outrage, security has been beefed up outside Saif Ali Khan’s house in Mumbai.

Also Read: Tandav: Security outside Saif Ali Khan's home as outrage over series grows, BJP MLA Ram Kadam files complaint

