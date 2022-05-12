Ali Fazal is all set for Mirzapur 3 & shares his look from the series; Says ‘Bring it on’

Ali Fazal had won millions of hearts when he portrayed the role of Guddu Bhaiya in the Mirzapur series. The actor, who had carved a niche with his chocolate boy look, left a mark with his intense performance and left the audience wanting more. And now, the Happy Bhag Jayegi actor is making the headlines for Mirzapur season 3. Yes! After the stupendous success of the two seasons of Mirzapur, the makers are coming up with the third season wherein Ali will be reprising his role of Guddu Bhaiya.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ali shared a black and white pic of himself flaunting a bearded look. He was having an intense look on his face and was posing with a gun. His expression dropped hints that he is set to take over the world of Mirzapur once again. In the caption, Ali wrote, “And the time begins!! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on.. laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! GUDDU AARAHE HAIN .. apne aap.” Soon, his ladylove Rich Chadha took to the comment section and dropped hearts on the post. Clearly, Richa is excited to see Ali as Guddu Bhaiya once again.

Take a look at Ali Fazal’s look for Mirzapur 3:

Meanwhile, Ali has been making the headlines ever since he has dropped out of Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer Fukrey 3. “Ali was busy till early February with the shoot of Kandahar, and promotions of Death on the Nile. Keeping his commitments in mind, Vishal sir lined up Khufiya for February,” a source had told Mid Day.

Meanwhile, Ali has also been making headlines for his personal front as rumours about their wedding have been doing the rounds for a while now. Talking about it, the Fukrey star stated, “It is very flattering that everyone is waiting for us to pin point and put a date but in good time. I think we've also been busy with our work. There have been very good distractions with all our friends in the industry who are getting married. So I've been ‘theek hai yaar, keep the paps busy with that'. Don't worry. We'll come at it”.

