Ali Fazal delighted with dope fan art which pays tribute to Satyajit Ray & his character from Ray

On Sunday, Ali Fazal took to Instagram to share some great fan art dedicated to him and his character Ipsit Nair from Ray. Check it out below.

With the release of Netflix's new anthology Ray, Ali Fazal has once again established that there's almost no role he cannot slip into. Playing a corporate giant in Ray's anthology Forget Me Not, Ali's character Ipsit Nair or the "man with the memory of a computer" seems to have impressed netizens. In the short film, Ali Fazal stars alongside Shweta Basu Prasad and shows his character struggling with his memory after an ex flame walks back into his life.

While Ali has played Ipsit Nair with effortless flamboyance and style, the short film's supporting cast is also a great one. On Sunday, Ali took to Instagram to share a fan art dedicated to him and his character Ipsit Nair from Ray. Since the short has been inspired from Satyajit Ray, artist Prasad Bhat dropped a dope fan art featuring Fazal and the legend.

Ali was left impressed with the same as he shared it on Instagram and wrote, "I hope to keep this for a long time. Thank you @prasadbhatart !! For immortalizing my characters , most of all ipsit.. for Ray."

Check out Ali Fazal's post below:

For the unversed, Ray is a reimagination of the legendary Satyajit Ray's stories helmed by three directors namely Sreejit Mukerjee, Abhishek Chaubey and Vasan Bala.

The Netflix anthology also features three other short films featuring actors Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Radhika Madan among others.

Have you watched Ray? Loved it or liked it? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Ray Review: Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon are eccentric, entertaining and sometimes iffy in this anthology

Share your comment ×