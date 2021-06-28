Alia Bhatt is all praise for Harshvarrdhan Kapoor & Akansha Ranjan Kapoor starrer ‘Ray’: Take a bow team

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Akansha Kapoor star in the segment called Spotlight directed by Vasan Bala.

The latest anthology called ‘Ray’ based on the works of Satyajit Ray released on June 25 on a major streaming platform. The film consists of four different segments, depicting four different stories, and one of them is called ‘Spotlight’. Spotlight stars Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the leading parts. The segment is helmed by ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ director Vasan Bala. The intriguing narrative deals with celebrity worship in comparison to the religious worship in India. As the film is garnering praise for its complex themes, the narrative has found a new fan in superstar Alia Bhatt.

Sharing the praise on her Instagram story, Alia Bhatt complimented the film and everybody associated with ‘Spotlight’. She wrote, “omg so so proud!!! And what a film!!! Take a bow team!!!”. She tagged Harshvarrdhan, Akansha, Radhika, and Vasan Bala in the post and further wrote, “You were all just soo fabulous! Congratulations”. Alia herself is blessed with an incredible filmography in a 9-year-old career so far with prolific films like ‘Raazi’, ‘Highway’, and ‘Udta Punjab’ amongst the money spinners like ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and others. It took two years but she completed the principal photography of her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Take a look at the post:

She took to Instagram and penned a rather emotional note on the journey of Gangubai, which started filming in December 2019 and went through two lockdowns along with both her and Sanjay Bhansali suffering through COVID. Finally, the shoot of the film has been wrapped up and fans can look forward to experiencing this epic magnum opus on a big screen.

Also Read| Alia Bhatt wraps up Gangubai Kathiawadi, reflects on 'life changing experience' with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

Share your comment ×