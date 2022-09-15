Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can’t stop laughing during Brahmastra promotion; Candid PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on cloud nine as their recently released film Brahmastra is doing well at the box office. The couple is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the film also has Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan. Today, in the morning the team headed to Ahmedabad for the promotions. Both dressed in traditional wear were clicked at the airport. Alia was wearing a red colour outfit and Ranbir was seen wearing a cream colour kurta and pajama.

A new series of pictures have come in which Alia is seen laughing with Ranbir Kapoor. Both just cannot stop their laugh. Alia is wearing a yellow colour suit and Ranbir continues with his morning wear. The actress is beaming in her pregnancy glow and is looking extremely beautiful. To complete the look, she left her hair open and applied very little makeup. Ayan Mukerji has also accompanied them on this trip. Recently, Ayan announced that Brahmastra Part 2 will be coming in December 2025.