Alia Bhatt congratulates Delhi Crime's team for winning International Emmy Award; Says Well deserved

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to congratulate the entire cast of the web series Delhi Crime for winning big at the International Emmy Awards. Check out her post.

The entire cast of the web series Delhi Crime has made the entire nation and of course the Hindi film industry proud by winning at the 48th International Emmy Awards which was held last night. The popular Netflix series has bagged the Best Drama Series Award. Post the big win, the entire team has been receiving immense love and appreciation from every nook and cranny. Several Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra among others have congratulated the Delhi Crime team on their respective social media handles.

And now, joining them is Alia Bhatt, who took to her photo-sharing app to extend her wishes and said it’s a well-deserved win. While sharing the poster of it, the Highway star wrote, “Congratulations to Team Delhi Crime So so so well deserved,” followed by a heart emoji. Earlier, Priyanka had written, “Congratulations to the entire team of #DelhiCrime on the win at the International Emmy Awards. Bravo.”

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post:

On a related note, the web series’ leading actress Shefali had expressed her happiness on her social media about this big win. Needless to say, she is surely on cloud nine and could not have asked for more. For the unversed, Delhi Crime that features Shefali, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Vinod Sherawat and Rasika Dugal in key roles, revolves around the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape incident. Directed by Richie Mehta, the web series has become the first web-series from India to win an International Emmy Award.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

