Alia Bhatt lauds Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti's act in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar; Janhvi Kapoor calls it must watch

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra premiered on OTT this week and it has been getting rave reviews. Now, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor have joined others in praising Dibakar Banerjee's black comedy.

A film that was released in theatres a few months back and now has hit the OTT platform is Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film is a story of two people with different worlds while Arjun plays a Haryanvi cop Satyendra "Pinky" Dahiya and Parineeti Chopra aka Sandeep Walia works in a bank. However, when their worlds collide, things happen that they face together and the film follows their journey.

As the film was released on Prime Video, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor watched it. The two stars could not stop gushing over the performances by Arjun and Parineeti in the black comedy. While Alia was in awe of the acting by Arjun and Parineeti and direction by Dibakar, Janhvi was in love with the overall film. Alia went on to share a special post on Wednesday for their film and wrote, "What an Amazing film!!! Arjun, Pari, Dibakar! You guys are just too good!! Congratulations. "

Take a look at Alia's note:

Further, Janhvi also could not stop gushing over Arjun and Parineeti's performance. She shared her review of the film and wrote, "You guys should be so proud!!!! It's a must watch!! Killed it." Just recently, South star Tovino Thomas also lauded Arjun and Parineeti's act in the film and shared a special post for him on social media. (Click HERE for Janhvi's note)

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar had to be released last year in theatres. However, due to COVID 19 pandemic and subsequent theatre shutdown, it was postponed. This year, it first hit theatres and then on Prime Video. The film is written and directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Yash Raj Films.

