Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb & Ajay Devgn's Bhuj to release on OTT

In a special live event today, it has been confirmed that Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: Pride of India among many other movies will be releasing on the OTT platform.

It is official, a few of the most anticipated movies of the year are skipping the box office and directly heading to the OTT platform. It has been announced that Sadak 2, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj, The Big Bull, Khuda Haafiz, Dil Bechara, and Lootcase are among the many movies that are directly releasing on the online platform this year. The movies will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The news was announced during a special digital event that saw Varun Dhawan play the host while actors/directors from each film releasing on the streaming platform discuss the project.

While the release date of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film has already been announced, the release of Alia, Akshay, Ajay and Abhishek's films are kept under wraps. However, they will stream on the platform between July to October.

Alia Bhatt, who will be seen in Sadak 2, said that the film is like a home movie. While the movie sees Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia take on a different genre, she said, "This is a homecoming in true sense. Pura parivaar ek film bana raha hai." She shared the poster of the film and read out the message by Mahesh Bhatt that explained why Mount Kailash was used on the poster of Sadak 2. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar said that the genre that the Laxmmi Bomb falls under is his favourite. "I heard this story many years ago. It is my passion project. Eventually, it fell in place, Thanks to Lawrence sir, Shabina and Tusshar. I wanted Kiara (Advani) to be here for the announcement. But she could not make it."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn opened up about his role in Bhuj: Pride of India. The actor revealed he played a squadron leader in the film and the poster was also revealed. "After Tanhaji, (this) is a true story of 1971. I am playing a squadron leader. It is an interesting film. In chand logon ne 24 ghante mein kese bachaya take over of Bhuj is the story of the film," he said.

While it is exciting to see these movies release on the platform, Akshay confessed it is sad that they couldn't reach the theatre."I'm sad for theatres. As theatres ki birthright hai movies. But safety sabze imp hai. But abhi ghar pe baithe log movies dekh sakte hai, agar main logo ko khush kar sakta hu toh main bahut khush hu," he said.

