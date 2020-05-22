Alia Bhatt takes a bow before Anushka Sharma and team Paatal Lok, lauds Raazi co star Jaideep Ahlawat

Alia Bhatt took to social media to review Paatal Lok and well, it looks like she is loving the show just as much as us. Check out her review here.

The lockdown has been nothing short of a celebration of content online and well, it looks like people cannot get enough of Anushka Sharma produced Paatal Lok. It has been a couple of days since the web series hit the internet and well, it has been receiving a lot of love from not just fans but also from a lot of celebrities and the latest person to join the list is none other than Gully Boy actress Alia Bhatt. In fact, Ranveer Singh too, shared his review of the show just today.

Alia Bhatt wrote, 'What a show! Take a bow you guys! She added, 'Also special mention to the brilliant writing and performances! @Jaideepahlawat you are just outstanding! Means no words! And the full full cast..I can go on and on..fan girling hard right now.' Well, we don't blame Alia for all the fangirling because the crime thriller genre is one that has been receiving a lot of appreciation in India right now, especially with the new wave of shows online.

Check out Alia Bhatt's review of Paatal Lok:

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh congratulates the stellar team of Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok; Calls it 'Straight Up Scorcher'

Meanwhile, Alia has been spending her time in quarantine doing all things that most of us are, keeping up with her love for reading, chopping her hair off and of course, some working out. While we aren't sure how our experiments turn out, hers have been a super hit and we loved her new look. As it turns out, she wasn't the one who chopped her hair off, but Ranbir Kapoor did it for her.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×