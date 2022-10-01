Alia Bhatt uses BTS’ ‘Butter’ style polaroid photo to wish Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

On September 29, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to post a picture of her husband, Ranbir Kapoor as she wished him on his birthday and ARMYs immediately took notice of the polaroid. It had BTS ’ ‘Butter’ artwork on the borders which was given in the special edition of Polaroid. One of the ARMYs’ posted on their account and some replied with, “Bruh didn't observe” or “How did I not notice?” and more!

Many Bollywood actors have become big fans of BTS like Disha Patani who works out to BTS songs, Tiger Shroff who always has a dance cover ready for any of BTS comebacks. Even some stars started using finger hearts, which is absolutely adorable!

Alia Bhatt has received several accolades including four Filmfare Awards. One of India's highest-paid actresses, she has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014 and was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2017. After making her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller ‘Sangharsh’, she played her first leading role in Karan Johar's teen film ‘Student of the Year’ (2012). She won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for playing a kidnapping victim in the road drama ‘Highway’ (2014), and went on to establish herself with starring roles in several films.

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the highest-paid actors of Hindi cinema and has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2012. Ranbir is the recipient of several awards, including six Filmfare Awards. He subsequently assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the film ‘Black’ (2005) and made his acting debut with Bhansali's tragic romance ‘Saawariya’ (2007). He rose to prominence in 2009 with his performances in the coming-of-age film ‘Wake Up Sid’ and the romantic comedy ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’. His most widely seen film in this period came with the political drama ‘Raajneeti’ (2010).

