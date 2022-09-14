Alia Bhatt’s role in Brahmastra: Fans believe that there’s more than what meets the eye

Alia Bhatt’s role in the recent blockbuster Brahmastra has received a mixed response from the audience. The film fanatics, who expected the actress to have a powerful part in Ayan Mukerji’s film, are quite disappointed with her characterization. Fans feel that the talented actress was reduced to a mere love interest in the film and are clearly unhappy with her performance. However, Alia Bhatt’s fans are now coming up with different theories, which prove that her character is more than what meets the eye. *Spoilers Ahead*

Fans feel that the ring on Alia Bhatt’s character Isha’s finger and Shiva’s father Dev’s finger are the same. The film buffs point out that this could be a hint at Isha’s connection with the world of astras. However, some others believe that Isha could be the real villain of Astra universe, and her naivety and lack of awareness could be a complete facade. Instead, she could be someone related to Dev, who has turned negative in his desire to become the Brahmadev, acquiring the power of Brahmastra. Check out the fan tweet here: