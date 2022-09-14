Alia Bhatt’s role in Brahmastra: Fans believe that there’s more than what meets the eye
The fans are coming up with many theories regarding Alia Bhatt’s role in Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt’s role in the recent blockbuster Brahmastra has received a mixed response from the audience. The film fanatics, who expected the actress to have a powerful part in Ayan Mukerji’s film, are quite disappointed with her characterization. Fans feel that the talented actress was reduced to a mere love interest in the film and are clearly unhappy with her performance. However, Alia Bhatt’s fans are now coming up with different theories, which prove that her character is more than what meets the eye.
*Spoilers Ahead*
Fans feel that the ring on Alia Bhatt’s character Isha’s finger and Shiva’s father Dev’s finger are the same. The film buffs point out that this could be a hint at Isha’s connection with the world of astras. However, some others believe that Isha could be the real villain of Astra universe, and her naivety and lack of awareness could be a complete facade. Instead, she could be someone related to Dev, who has turned negative in his desire to become the Brahmadev, acquiring the power of Brahmastra.
Check out the fan tweet here:
Coming to Brahmastra, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has emerged as a massive blockbuster, despite facing the boycott trend on social media. Even though the audiences are unhappy with the forced love track between Shiva and Isha, and the mediocre dialogues of the film, director Ayan Mukerji is receiving applause for his sheer vision. The movie, which hit the theatres after multiple delays and a very long wait, is all set to emerge as one of the biggest post-COVID-19 hits of Indian cinema.
After Brahmastra emerged as a massive success, director Ayan confirmed that the second installment of the franchise will hit the theatres in December 2025. Shah Rukh Khan, who earned immense love for his extended cameo appearance in the film, might even star in its spin-off that will feature his character ‘scientist’ in the lead role. If things go as planned, we can expect multiple massive updates on Brahmastra’s next installments and spin-offs.
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt glows in a pink Michael Stars tea-length dress perfect for a breezy and glam day; Yay or Nay?