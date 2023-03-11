Alice fame Joo Won likely to be seen in upcoming K-drama Naughty Photo studio

Rumours surrounding South Korean actor Joo Won’s role in upcoming drama ‘Naughty Photo Studio’ have finally received a response. Joo Won’s agency has responded to the aforementioned rumours by stating that the actor has in fact received the offer and is currently reviewing it. Joo Won has previously been a part of a variety of K-dramas including Alice, Good Doctor, Tomorrow’s Cantabile, Young Pal and more. Joo Won’s current projects include 'Stealer: The Treasure Keeper’ an upcoming tvN drama that will release in mid-2023.

Naughty Photo Studio

Naughty Photo Studio is an upcoming K-drama that will narrate the story of a photographer who has a morbid sense of aperture for he is someone who captures images of people who have passed away. Things get interesting when this photographer meets a woman who is destined to protect him from death. While not much has been revealed regarding the show, actor Joo Won might become a part of the show

Joo Won

Joo Won is a 35-year-old South Korean actor who has been a part of some really popular K-dramas. The aforementioned shows include Alice, King of Baking: Kim Takgu, My Sassy Girl, Good Doctor and Fatal Intuition. At the very beginning of his career, Joo Won participated in a fair few musical projects before finally switching his direction towards acting. Joo Won played the role of an antagonist in the 2010 South Korean show King of Baking: Kim Takgu. He received substantial appreciation for the aforementioned role. The show had massive viewership ratings and therefore significantly contributed to Joo Won’s popularity.

Following his role in King of Baking: Kim Takgu, Joo Won was seen in Ojakgyo Family. His role in Ojakgyo Family rewarded Joo Won with the Best New Actor award and further cemented his image as a promising actor. Prior to his military enlistment, Joo Won had played a good number of memorable roles in Korean dramas that had consequently made him a household favourite. Following his military discharge, Joo Won starred in Alice and Netflix’s Carter. The aforementioned projects marked his comeback. ‘Naughty Photo Studio’ has an interesting premise. It will be interesting to see Joo Won’s acting skills deliver the complexities of such a unique plot.

