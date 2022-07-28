Alienoid: Kim Tae Ri, So Ji Sub test positive for COVID-19; Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Woo Bin test negative

‘Alienoid’ stars Kim Tae Ri and So Ji Sub, along with the movie’s director Choi Dong Hoon have tested positive for COVID-19. On July 27, CJ ENM announced through their Instagram account that an event for the movie, scheduled for the same day, was inevitably cancelled due to major participants testing positive for COVID-19 and/or having close contact with confirmed patients.

Following this, on the same day, it was revealed that director Choi Dong Hoon had tested positive for COVID-19, while cast members Kim Tae Ri, So Ji Sub, Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Woo Bin and Jo Woo Jin were identified as close contacts.

Kim Tae Ri’s agency Management mmm shared on July 28, that the actress tested positive on July 27 via a self-testing kit after being identified as a close contact. Following this, Kim Tae Ri underwent a PCR test, and ultimately received a positive result the next morning (July 28, local time). Presently, the actress has no special symptoms and has halted all her scheduled activities. Kim Tae Ri had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2022 as well.

Further, on July 27, actor So Ji Sub also tested positive via a self-testing kit. Following this, the actor received a positive result via a PCR test as well. Meanwhile, actors Ryu Jun Yeol and Kim Woo Bin received negative results following self-test kits, as per their respective agencies.

Part 1 of ‘Alienoid’ was released in mid-July in theatres. Starring Kim Tae Ri, So Ji Sub, Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Woo Bin, Honey Lee, Yeom Jung Ah, Jo Woo Jin, and more, the sci-fi two-part movie marks the return of director Choi Dong Hoon with his first project in seven years.

