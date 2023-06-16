All 12 LOONA members end BlockBerry Creative contracts: HaSeul, YeoJin, Yves, Olivia Hye, and Go Won win case

LOONA members are finally free from BlockBerry Creative, as members Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye, and Gowon won the lawsuit against the company. LOONA has been in a long fight against their agency and their contract with BlockBerry Creative is now suspended.

LOONA members won the lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative

Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye, and Gowon of the 12-member group LOONA lost the lawsuit they had filed against BlockBerry Creative as the court ruled the contract to not be unjust. They filed for an appeal and at last on June 16, the Seoul High Court’s ruling came out in favor of the remaining 5 members of the group. The transfer of the 5 LOONA members' contracts to Universal Japan was done without their consent and this became an issue that was raised in the court, according to the court statements.

LOONA members who previously won lawsuits

In November 2022, it was reported that 9 LOONA members filed lawsuits against BlockBerry Creative but two members Hyunjin and Vivi did not participate. LOONA members Heejin, JinSoul, Choerry, and Kim Lip filed to terminate their exclusive contract as they believed the contract terms to be unjust. Since the terms in the contract of the above 4 members were similar to the terms of member Chuu, they easily won the case on January 13, 2023, and signed with MODHAUS. Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye, and Gowon also filed cases with the members but lost in the first ruling. When Chuu was removed from the group by BlockBerry Creative in November 2022, she signed with another label called ATRP. Members Hyunjin and Vivi also faced issues while fighting in the court as the first ruling came out to be partial since only some claims were accepted. However, both Hyunjin and Vivi won the lawsuit in May 2023.

All 12 members of the girl group LOONA have finally been able to terminate their contracts with BlockBerry Creative. While some members signed with different labels and some are yet to confirm, LOONA's fandom Orbit is celebrating this day. The question still stands if the group will be able to get back together or not.