All 5 leads of tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ to participate in upcoming OST ‘With’

The five main cast members of tvN’s ongoing series ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, WJSN's Bona, Choi Hyun Wook, and Lee Joo Myung, are gearing up for a special release! tvN has revealed that the five leads will be lending their voices to the original soundtrack of the show. OST Part. 7 ‘Wish’, featuring all five cast members, will be released this weekend on March 13 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Following this, tvN has also released a music video for the upcoming original soundtrack ‘With’, featuring Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, WJSN's Bona, Choi Hyun Wook, and Lee Joo Myung. The short clip shows behind the scenes footage of the five actors in the recording studio. ‘With’ will contain an encouraging and healing message for the viewers of the series, providing assurance that they are not alone in whatever they are going through at the moment.

Check out the MV teaser for the upcoming OST for ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, below:

Starring Kim Tae Ri as Na Hee Do, Nam Joo Hyuk as Baek Yi Jin, Bona as Go Yoo Rim, Choi Hyun Wook as Moon Ji Woong, and Lee Joo Myung as Ji Seung Wan, ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ is a youth drama set in the year 1998. The series follows two people who first meet when they are aged 22 and 18, and begin their love story when they become 25 and 21-year-olds.

The series has been receiving immense love and interest, and has steadily maintained its rank atop the lists of most buzzworthy dramas and actors.

