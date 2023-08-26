All 6 members of EVERGLOW reveal personal Instagram accounts after long awaited comeback

Mia, E:U, Sihyeon, Aisha, Yiren and Onda of EVERGLOW have officially launched their personal Instagram handles and fans are excited! They celebrated it with their first posts about the shooting for their latest comeback SLAY and album ALL MY GIRLS. Each member looks extremely pretty and their individual posts show their aesthetics as well as preferred looks! Now fans are looking forward to updating them by themselves as well as some beautiful visuals!

EVERGLOW’s recent comeback SLAY:

EVERGLOW released their album ALL MY GIRLS and title track MV SLAY on August 18, signaling their comeback after almost 2 years. Fans were so excited to see them together on stage as well as hear some of the patented ‘EVERGLOW’ sound, which they delivered through the song. SLAY is an EDM and hip-hop genre of song with a powerful drum sound with repetitive yet beautiful melody. The MV itself was futuristic, eye-catching and they did ‘SLAY’ the house down with their killer moves. Their energy and powerful sound made up for the 1 year and 8 months they were on hiatus. The MV also recently crossed 10 million viewers and now has four music videos with over 10 million views: Adios, LA DI DA, Bon Bon Chocolate and DUN DUN. Even their last song Pirate, is closing in on 70 million views on YouTube.

EVERGLOW’s recent activities:

Yuehua Entertainment recently confirmed that EVERGLOW will be making their 2nd US tour called 2023 EVERGLOW US TOUR ALL MY GIRLS. EVERGLOW will begin in New Haven on November 1st, New York on November 3rd, Atlanta on November 6th, Washington DC on November 8th, St. Petersburg on November 10th, Louisville on November 13th, Chicago on November 15th, Denver on November 17th, San Francisco on November 22nd, etc. EVERGLOW will do the US tour after 3 years since the EVERLASTING TOUR in the USA held in 2020. The fans are already excited to see them and have been flooding the Twitter timeline with the potential performances they can bring as well as hoping for some solo performances as well. With their recent comeback, EVERGLOW has managed to make a significant impact on the industry and everyone is hoping more music will come out soon!

