To All the Boys: Always and Forever drops FIRST trailer post Netflix’s announcement of franchise ending

After the bittersweet announcement that To All The Boys will be ending in 2021, Netflix has finally released the franchise’s LAST movie’s trailer. The first trailer of the highly-anticipated To All the Boys: Always and Forever finally debuted on Youtube which brings back the iconic Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in their beloved characters, for the last time!

In the final film--To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean will follow Lara Jean (Lana Condor) as she prepares for her life beyond high school. However, after she goes on two life-changing trips, Lara will find herself reimagining what her life with her family, friends and Peter (Noah Centineo) will look like after graduation.

Apart from Noah and Lara, the star cast will have gems like Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue and John Corbett. According to the newly-dropped trailer, the film will debut on Netflix on February 12, 2021.



If you missed it, just yesterday, streaming giant Netflix announced that two beloved franchises are going to end this year in 2021! Both, The Kissing Booth 3 and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, will be the last movies of the franchises and will be released in 2021. To coincide with the announcement of their 2021 film slate, Netflix also dropped a star-filled preview, teasing some of the flicks that will be coming to the small screen throughout the year.

