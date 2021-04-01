To All the Boys headed for a spinoff series on THIS much loved character featuring Anna Cathcart.

Lara Jean's sister's character Kitty, played by Anna Cathcart, is reportedly in early development at Netflix for a spinoff TV series.

If you did not want Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky's love story to end when 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' released this February, Netflix has found a way to breathe life into the much loved film franchise. Turns out, one of the film's important characters is now headed for a spinoff series. Lara Jean's sister's character Kitty, played by Anna Cathcart, is reportedly in early development at Netflix for a spinoff TV series.

According to reports in Deadline and Variety, the spinoff series will revolve around Anna Cathcart and her teen years as she sets off on a journey of love and self discovery. As per Variety's report, the spinoff series will fall in romantic comedy genre and will include half-hour epsiodes. However, exact details have not yet been finalised.

Awesomeness Productions and ACE Entertainment are coming together to set to the series rolling. Author Jenny Han, on whose book the film was based, will be the creator, writer, and executive producer on the spinoff series. Reports also stated that Siobhan Vivian will be co-writing the pilot script of the spinoff with Jenny Han.

All of 17, actress Anna Cathcart stood out in all the three films of To All the Boys franchise. In February, Anna had shared her very first photo from the first film's set as a 14 year old. "Thanks for growing up with me these last few years. these photos were taken on the first day of movie 3 and the first day of movie 1. feeling so so grateful, always and forever," Anna had captioned the post.

