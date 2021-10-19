To All the Boys spin off starring Anna Cathcart CONFIRMED; Title of the show revealed

It has now been confirmed that Netflix has officially picked up a spin-off show featuring one of the lead characters from the To All Boys films and no it's not Lana Condor or Noah Centineo but, in fact, Anna Cathcart's Kitty who will be headlining it. The youngest sister in the Song-Covey siblings floored everyone with her sass in the films and it has now been confirmed that she will be seen in the series reportedly titled XO, Kitty.

The streaming giant as per Deadline has reportedly given a green light to a ten-episode show revolving around Kitty's character. While Kitty's character was seen matchmaking for her sister Lara-Jean (Lana Condor) in the films, the series will focus on her character as per the plotline shared by Deadline, it will have her move halfway across the world to meet her long-distance boyfriend as she explores the complications of relationships herself this time.

Announcing XO, Kitty on her own Instagram account, Cathcart shared a teaser video that said, "I'll bet you thought the story was over, that there wouldn't be any more letters but there's one Covey sister — some might call her the favorite — whose love story is just beginning."

Check out the announcement here:

The story isn’t over just yet. XO, Kitty, a spinoff series starring @annacathcart inspired by To All the Boys is on its way to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/J6ETFFyPlv — To All The Boys: Always and Forever (@toalltheboys) October 18, 2021

She also shared her excitement about finally making the announcement about her project and wrote, "You have no idea how long I've waited to share this with y'all. still doesn't feel real."

Author Jenny Han, who wrote the books that were adapted into the TATB films will serve as co-showrunner of the upcoming show XO, Kitty alongside Sacha Rothchild. The release date for the show is yet to be confirmed.

