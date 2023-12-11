All BTS members reunite for RM and V's military enlistment; Jin, J-Hope and SUGA use vacation days
All BTS members marked their attendance at RM and V's enlistment site as they embarked on their military journey. While Jin, J-Hope and SUGA used their off days, Jimin and Jungkook are likely to enlist on Dec 12.
All BTS members assemble to see off RM and V at the enlistment site
Jin, J-Hope and SUGA used their vacation days; Jimin and Jungkook will reportedly enlist on Dec 12
BTS stood united as RM and V begin their military service on December 11, with all members making a poignant presence at their enlistment site. Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA managed to join by using their vacation days, while Jimin and Jungkook are expected on December 12.
BTS members sent off RM and V for their military service, marking their presence at the enlistment site
On December 11, a significant day for BTS and their devoted ARMY, V and RM commenced their military journey by entering the Nonsan Training Center in South Chungcheong Province. The duo embarked on their basic military training, laying the groundwork before transitioning into active-duty roles within the army. Notably, V’s application for the Special Mission Unit of the Army Capital Defense Command underscored his commitment and aspiration for specialized service.
In a touching display of camaraderie and support, all BTS members gathered to bid farewell to RM and V as they embarked on this new chapter. Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA, who were already fulfilling their military duties, took a leave from their respective roles to attend and offer heartfelt encouragement to their fellow members. Their presence at the enlistment site radiated solidarity and unity, exemplifying the bond shared among the BTS members.
Moreover, the imminent enlistment of Jimin and Jungkook added an emotional layer to the day's proceedings. Despite their own impending enlistment scheduled for the following day, Jimin and Jungkook prioritized this pivotal moment, showcasing their unwavering support and care for RM and V.
The gathering not only symbolized the members' unbreakable unity but also highlighted their individual paths of service and dedication. BTS, known for their solidarity and connection with their fans, expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support from ARMY during this transition period.
As RM and V commenced their military service and with Jimin and Jungkook preparing to follow suit, the BTS fandom rallied behind them, sending messages of encouragement and pledging steadfast support throughout their service. This heartfelt display of unity and support between BTS members and their fans continues to resonate, reinforcing the bond that transcends music and reaches into the realms of loyalty and friendship.
BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star releases on December 20
Scheduled for release on Disney+, the eagerly anticipated documentary series, "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star," unfolds across eight parts, tracing BTS's remarkable decade-long odyssey. Premiering with two episodes on December 20, the series immerses viewers in pivotal moments of the members' lives, offering a deeper understanding of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook beyond their spotlighted journey.
ALSO READ: BTS’ RM bids farewell to fans in letter ahead of military enlistment; writes ‘Every end is a beginning’
