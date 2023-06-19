All BTS members to enlist for military service in 2023? Report claims group wishes to reconvene soon

BTS recently wrapped up the celebrations for the group’s 10th debut anniversary. Soon official numbers reported an estimated 400,000 people gathering for the event at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul, with 50,000 others flocking nearby. The 2023 BTS FESTA was yet another testament to the group’s massive fan base.

BTS’ military enlistment

The fans greatly missed the presence of members Jin and J-Hope at the event, following their military enlistments even as a special Suchwita episode was released starring the two with another one to follow soon. However, as the two youngest members V and Jungkook work on their solo releases, curiosity was raised around the enlistment of the other five’s military enlistments. RM previously revealed that he was about to opt for his military service during the same time as J-Hope who enlisted in April, however the same was postponed due to a new project. Now a new report claims that officials are expecting RM, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s enlistments to follow within this year.

While the two maknaes have a lot of time before their official time for enlistment, they are said to have planned for early service in order to have the group reconvene sooner and reduce the absence of the group by minimizing it. This falls in line with HYBE’s revelation of their earlier plan of hoping to have the group back by 2025. At the same time, Chairman Bang Si Hyuk has previously clarified that their plan is only what they hope to happen and not something they can promise on. Similarly, fans are enlightening each other to take this news of early enlistment or start of service within this year, with a pinch of salt.

2023 BTS FESTA

As per reports, Seoul city exceeded their expectations of 300,000 fans at the BTS Presents Everywhere event by at least a 100K audience who also arrived at the venue. A talk session led by BTS’ RM followed by mesmerising fireworks show with Jungkook’s narration enjoyed by those present at the Han River and all around Seoul were the main highlights of the Yeouido 10th anniversary party on June 17. Other members of BTS participated via video clips, games, and phone calls, to ensure that the fans felt their presence.

