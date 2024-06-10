All BTS members to take leave from military duties and reunite to celebrate Jin’s discharge on June 12; Report

BTS’ eldest member Jin is all set to complete his mandatory military service and return home on June 12. As the day inches closer, fans can’t keep calm but are absolutely excited to see their favorite idol back from enlistment. Amidst the brewing anticipation, the latest reports suggest that all BTS members will reunite to celebrate their eldest Jin’s discharge.

BTS members reportedly to reunite on Jin's military discharge day

On June 10, an exclusive coverage by Dispatch reported that all six BTS members had already applied for vacation. They will take leaves from their military duties and gather to celebrate Jin’s return.

Reportedly, there will not be any official discharge ceremony, just like when he enlisted for the service. This is to avoid any safety-related incidents on site.

According to further reports, the BTS members initially planned to reunite in front of Jin’s unit to welcome him back. However, as this might cause congestion and other issues on the site, it is reported that the celebratory ceremony will be held somewhere private in Seoul.

More about Jin's military enlistment

Jin was the first member of BTS to enlist in the military back in December 2022. After his initial training, he commenced serving as an acting duty soldier. He was showered with praise after demonstrating outstanding behavior during his service.

He joined the ‘Captain Korea’ line after he received an appointment as the assistant instructor of the 5th division recruit training unit. He also participated in many difficult training sessions, receiving impressive marks. After 18 months of serving as a loyal soldier, the K-pop idol is set to return home on June 12.

Jin's plans after returning from military

After his return from the military, Jin will engage in his personal activities until the group reunites in 2025. First, he will hold the in-person hug event for BTS FESTA 2024, celebrating the group’s 11th debut anniversary. According to reports, he has plans to release a solo album in the second half of this year.

Notably, he unveiled his first solo album The Astronaut back on October 28, 2022, just two months ahead of his military enlistment. Hence, fans are eagerly looking forward to receiving a new musical treat from the BTS vocalist.

Meanwhile, next in line for military discharge is J-Hope, who is most likely to return in October.

