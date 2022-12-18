All Day With Kim Namjoon Ep 2: BTS’ RM’s listening party for 2, talks of shirtless workout sessions

‘ All Day With Kim Namjoon ’ introduced the fans of the group to BTS member RM ’s not-so-humble, humble abode. The ARMY were able to see the insides of his house which rightfully as the other BTS members described as a modern art museum, in all its glory. The first episode saw him give the viewers a tour of the place, his prized possessions, and a bike ride and soon after the artist headed to his studio inside the HYBE building where he practised some songs then ahead of his NPR Tiny Desk performance.

The second part of the series started with RM heading to the HYBE gym where he describes his daily routine working out with other artists in the same company. He spoke about the usually-shirtless spotting of many fellow K-pop stars in the gym however wished to protect the eyes of the viewers of the show and began working out in a tank top.

Indigo listening party

After heading back home, his day continued as a special guest arrived. John Eun aka Eun Huiyeong who is a jazz singer-songwriter has been acquainted with the BTS member for some time now as the two have previously worked together on his single ‘Hope’ released in 2020. They went through all the 10 tracks on RM’s solo debut album ‘Indigo’ and the BTS member mentioned how he wrote the entire album. RM and John Eun have collaborated for 2 tracks on the album released on December 2, ‘Forg_tful’ and ‘No.2’, where the latter has been credited as the producer. The two were able to exchange their opinions on not just the album but also its creation process and its meaning in their lives.

Watch the full episode below.