All the Kpop artists CONFIRMED to attend the '2021 The Fact Music Awards' so far

'2021 The Fact Music Awards' certainly boasts of an impressive lineup of illustrious artists. In a recent development, ENHYPEN, ASTRO and STAYC will be joining BTS, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, Super Junior, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, Hwang Chi Yeol, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, and THE BOYZ, who were previously confirmed for this year’s lineup of artists in attendance.

It was confirmed back in July that the award ceremony will take place on October 2 in the ‘ontact’ mode (online contact-free mode) to keep both, the artists and the fans safe, taking into consideration the rising number of Covid-19 cases in South Korea. The judgement criteria will be based on various factors including album sales, songs’ digital sales and the judgement of the esteemed panellists. The winners for the awards are decided through objective data from Gaon, a panel of judges and participation scores of domestic as well as international fans.

All the attendees are talented performers and some of them have made a smashing comeback in recent times, while the others are planning a grand comeback. ATEEZ is all gearing up to win hearts by making their highly-anticipated comeback with the group’s seventh mini-album ‘Zero: Fever Part.3’ on September 13. While SEVENTEEN announced that they are planning to release a new album in October. We cannot wait for all the exciting new releases!

