‘All men do is lie’: Fans react to BTS’ V’s shirtless pictures for TYPE 1 photobook announcement; Check out top 10

BTS' V, currently serving in the military, surprised fans last night with a mysterious poster unveiling TYPE 1. It has been revealed that V is preparing to release his solo photobook. In the excitement surrounding TYPE 1, V has also unveiled the first teaser of the photobook, featuring a soothing ambiance that complements its relaxing theme, along with the cover, providing a closer glimpse into its content and aesthetic.

The artist later dropped even more ravishing shirtless pictures of himself as the concept photos for the upcoming photobook, which has two versions. Let’s take a look at some of the fan reactions that came post all of these announcements and pictures.

1. All men do is lie

Fans have reacted strongly to BTS' V and other BTS members teasing multiple shirtless pictures, contrasting with his earlier statement in Suchwita, where he mentioned that chapter 2 would not involve removing shirts. This has sparked discussions among fans, with some expressing surprise and playful disbelief at what they perceive as a contradiction.

2. ARMYs malfunctioning

As fans saw the pictures, panic ensued, and random words began trending on Twitter, showcasing their surprise and excitement.

3. Two releases in a month

While BTS' Jimin recently announced his second solo album, MUSE, following FACE, fans were pleasantly surprised by V's sudden photobook announcement, set to release in the same month.

4. Perfect distraction

As fans were feeling sad over BTS' old building being sold, with reports suggesting Kim Woo Bin had purchased it, V's photobook announcement on the same day provided a welcomed distraction for fans.

5. Bring the shirts

BTS fans created a hilarious fan-made poster for Chapter 2.

6. More photobooks?

As BTS' V's photobook features a green color palette, which coincides with his designated microphone color, fans are speculating whether there will be additional versions of the photobook released for all seven members of BTS.

7. RM and V in a parallel universe

BTS' RM, who previously released his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, has concept photos that strikingly parallel V's, as both artists are depicted talking on the phone. Fans hence drew a storyline where the duo were talking to each other.

8. Minds blown

Fans were shocked when V released additional shirtless pictures teasing his upcoming photobook, scheduled for release on July 9 for the Photobook version and August 6 for the Magazine version.

9. The V pose

In his very first concept photo, BTS' V struck his iconic pose—a slight lean against the wall with a smoldering look—which he has reprised for many other concept photos. Fans affectionately dubbed it "The Kim Taehyung pose."

10. V’s gift for fans

As BTS celebrated their 11th anniversary, fans jokingly remarked that V's gift to them was the shirtless picture from his upcoming photobook.

