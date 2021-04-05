All of NCT Dream members test negative for COVID-19

NCT Dream's Chenle tests negative for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine as a safety measure.

It is certainly not an exaggeration when we say that Covid-19 has messed up our lives. Coronavirus has become a huge hindrance in leading a regular life, even though the vaccine is available for public consumption, it will be a while before the entire population gets vaccinated. Artists alongside frontline workers and medical professionals are most vulnerable, as they have to go out to work every day. This puts their life at risk all the time and can cause problems not only for artists but also people who come in contact with them.

On April 5, according to a report by Daily Economy Star Today, a source from SM Entertainment revealed that Chenle has tested negative for COVID-19, but he is in self-quarantine after coming into contact with one of the company’s employees who tested positive. The other members of NCT Dream did not come into contact with the said employee, but they were tested as a precautionary measure and received negative results. Chenle is the DJ for TBS eFM’s radio show “Akdong Seoul.” In his absence, NCT’s Kun is filling in for Chenle as a special DJ.

Meanwhile, NCT Dream is preparing to make an OT7 comeback with Mark in April. This will be NCT Dream’s first album in a year since Reload in April 2020 and their first with Mark in more than two years since We Go Up in September 2018. We are excited!

Meanwhile, we wish Chenle a speedy recovery!

