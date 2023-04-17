All of Us Are Dead fame Choi Yi Hyun in talks to star opposite SF9’s Rowoon in The Wedding Battle

Actress Choi Yi Hyun has reportedly been approached for a role in an upcoming historical drama, currently being called 'The Wedding Battle'. Previously, SF9 member and popular actor Rowoon was in talks to appear as the male lead, however, there has been no update if the actor has confirmed his participation. If confirmed, this will be Choi Yi Hyun’s comeback drama following the success of ‘All of Us Are Dead’ which has already been renewed for a season 2, with the actress set to reprise her role.

Choi Yi Hyun for The Wedding Battle

On April 17, it was noted that Choi Yi Hyun has been offered the role of the female lead named Jung Soon Deok. She will join the quest for finding suitable husbands for four maidens who work as servants as the wedding operation to marry off servants with miners goes underway in the kingdom. Set in the Joseon Dynasty, Jung Soon Deok is a young widow herself who acts as a daughter-in-law in Bukchon at night while her days are spent as a trader. Her double life is interrupted by the introduction of a young widower named Shim Jung Woo. Jung Soon Deok not only reads romance novels but also practices martial arts and is a very skilled runner, she presents a multitalented presence.

About Rowoon’s possible role in The Wedding Battle

Previously being promoted as ‘Sending Me to You’. the historical K-drama’s team has approached actor Rowoon for the male lead role of Shim Jung Woo. He is at the other end of people’s mean words and curious eyes as on his path to becoming the Princess’ husband, her sudden death turns his life around, making him a widower. He ends up as a young widower who begins working in the matchmaking business with a mission to marry off some young maidens as per the King’s orders.

The two actors present a young and refreshing pairing which has the potential of becoming people’s favourite. Rowoon has previously shown his talents in the sageuk, ‘The King’s Affection’. It could become Choi Yi Hyun’s first historical drama, raising anticipation for her performance.

