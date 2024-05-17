All of Us Are Dead producer Lee Jae Kyu and Alice in Borderland producer Akira Morii team up for action series

All of Us Are Dead's director Lee Jae Kyu and Alice in Borderland producer have come together to create a global action-packed series. All of Us Are Dead is a zombie horror K-drama which is gearing up for the release of its second season. Alice in the Borderland is a hit Japanese survival drama which has two seasons. Both the dramas have horror, thrill and excitement leading to anticipation for the upcoming collaboration project.

All of Us Are Dead's director and Alice in the Borderland's producer join hands for

On May 16, SLL announced that SLL Japan and THE SEVEN (Japanese content production firm) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to co-produce a global drama series. Director Lee Jae Kyu who has worked on All of Us Are Dead and Daily Dose of Sunshine and director Akira Morii, head of the production unit at THE SEVEN, known for the Alice in Borderland series, will team up. The action series will revolve around a protagonist with special abilities.

More about All of Us Are Dead and Alice in Borderland

All of Us are Dead is a zombie apocalypse series. The second season is in the making and is expected to be released soon. It tells the story of a high school where there is a zombie virus breakout and the students are locked inside. They fight to either survive or turn into a zombie. The second season has been confirmed by Netflix and is currently in the making.

Alice in Borderland is adapted from the manga series Imawa no Kuni no Alice by Haro Aso. It follows the story of a jobless man who is obsessed with video games. One day he finds himself and his friends in an empty Tokyo, much like the game he was playing. They have to play dangerous games to survive in this new world.

