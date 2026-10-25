All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Netflix Korea on its 10th anniversary drops major update on Yoon Chan Young’s character

Netflix Korea is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a two-day event scheduled for November 24 and 25, 2026. During the event, the makers confirmed that Yoon Chan Young will return as Lee Cheong San in All of Us Are Dead Season 2.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Yoon Chan Young’s Lee Cheong San returns to the show

At the Netflix Korea 10th Anniversary fan festival, Netflix Janchi, held in Seoul, the cast of All of Us Are Dead Season 2 made a surprise appearance. During the event, actor Yoon Chan Young confirmed that his character, Lee Cheong San, survived the finale of Season 1, putting an end to years of speculation among fans.

However, Netflix did not unveil an official teaser or announce an exact release date for the upcoming season. The second season is currently listed as “coming soon,” with filming having commenced in July 2025. The highly anticipated sequel is expected to premiere by early 2027.

More about All of Us Are Dead

All of Us Are Dead follows the outbreak of a highly contagious zombie virus that turns a local high school into the epicentre of a deadly crisis. In Season 1, the outbreak begins at Hyosan High School after a science teacher creates the Jonas Virus while attempting to protect his son from bullying.

When a student is bitten by an infected laboratory hamster, the virus spreads rapidly across the campus, forcing a group of students to fight for survival using limited resources and quick thinking. As the infection spreads throughout Hyosan, the officers cut off communications, leaving the students to fend for themselves.

The outbreak also gives rise to “hambies,” half-zombies who retain their human consciousness while gaining superhuman strength and heightened instincts. After suffering devastating losses, including the apparent death of Lee Cheong-san in a military bombing intended to contain the outbreak, a handful of students escape to a government quarantine camp.

The upcoming second season is expected to explore the aftermath of the outbreak, the evolution of the half-zombies, and the threat of a new crisis.

The series stars Park Ji Hu as Nam On Jo, Yoon Chan Young as Lee Cheong San, Cho Yi Hyun as Choi Nam Ra, and Lomon as Lee Su Hyeok, four students fighting to survive the deadly outbreak.

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