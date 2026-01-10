All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Update: Filming to wrap by mid-February for Lomon, Cho Yi Hyun’s zombie drama

The highly anticipated season 2 of the Korean zombie apocalypse series, All of Us Are Dead, is well into its last leg of filming. With many months of shoots already under their belt, the K-drama is said to be wrapping up its work by mid-February 2026 if What’s on Netflix’s report is to be believed. The show seemingly began the sequel work many months ago and continues to be in production.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 filming update and possible release plan

While fans have been desperately waiting for any bird’s peep about the drop of All of Us Are Dead Season 2, it seems that we may have something in store for the avid watchers. It is being said that the filming will wrap up in a few weeks for the zombie horror drama. Many months of shoots for the show have already been completed by the cast and crew. A latest update suggests more filming will take place at the Gangwon Provincial Government Building on January 17 and 18 next weekend.

Many are also speculating that lead star Lomon (Park Solomon) has already wrapped up his bit of the shooting schedule, as it was recently confirmed that he will be a part of the Beauty and the Beast’s Korean drama adaptation, Beauty in the Beast, alongside Moon Sang Min and Kim Min Ju, with the production believed to be on floors already. His acceptance of a new project heavily hints at his completion of the former.

Previously, a December 2026 release date was expected for the release of All of Us Are Dead Season 2, however the same remains unconfirmed even as of now. The show was not announced as a part of Netflix’s 2026 release slate, so the bets are on for an early 2027 premiere instead.

About All of Us Are Dead Season 2

Previously, the OTT platform confirmed returning cast members Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, and Lomon, as well as new cast members Lee Min Jae, Kim Si Eun, Roh Jae Won, and Yoon Ga Yi. A few photos of the script reading session were also shared with awaiting fans. Roh Yoon Seo exited season 2 over scheduling conflicts.

