All Of Us Are Dead, Seasons Of Blossom and more: Top 5 high school K-Dramas; VOTE for your favorite

Cast: Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hu, Choi Yi Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In Soo

Director: Lee Jae Kyoo, Kim Nam Su

Writer: Chun Sung Il

Year of release: 2022

OTT Platform: Netflix

All Of Us Are Dead Rating: 4/5

Lee Byung Chan, a chemistry teacher, fails at an experiment that was meant to save his son and instead, sends out a virus that turns people into zombies, essentially turning the school to ground zero and leaving the students to fend for themselves. The main characters of the drama are Lee Cheong San (Yoon Chan Young), Nam On Jo (Park Ji Hu), Choi Nam Ra (Choi Yi Hyun), Lee Soo Hyuk (Lomon) and Yoon Gwi Nam (Yoo In Soo), who is the antagonist of the group. This drama stands out in terms of zombie dramas as they adapt the new meaning of zombie and how it functions and the apocalyptic background story is a smash hit. The chemistry between the main characters is phenomenal.

2. Seasons Of Blossom

Cast: Seo Ji Hoon, So Ju Yeon, Kim Min Kyu, Kang Hye Won

Director: Lee Jae Kyoo, Kim Nam Su

Writer: Chun Sung Il

Year of release: 2022

OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki

Seasons of Blossom Rating: 4.5/5

A story that works on two timelines- one in the past with Lee Ha Min and Han So Mang as students and one in the present time with Han So Mang as a teacher with Lee Jae Min, Yoon Bo Mi, Choi Jin Young and Kang Sun Hee as her students. The drama goes back and forth between the bittersweet love story of Lee Ha Min and Han So Mang and her helping her students out with similar problems that she faced as a student. The drama presses on issues like academic validation, the pressure of achieving it, parents’ approval, societal expectations, love in high school and so much more. The title itself will make it seem like it's a sweet love story but it goes beyond puppy love and good memories created in high school.

3. Cherry Blossom After Winter

Cast: Ok Jin Uk, Kang Hui

Director: Yoon Joon Ho

Writer: -

Year of release: 2022

OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki

Cherry Blossom After Winter Rating: 3.5/5

This drama follows the cute love story of Seo Hae Beom and Jo Tae Sung. Being orphaned from a young age, Seo Hae Beom found himself in the house of his parents’ close friend and her son Jo Tae Sung. He always made sure that those two would never feel as if he was using them so he worked hard over the years to help provide for himself and help them as well. He is a soft-hearted and cute-faced individual while Jo Tae Sung is brash, cold and calculative. While these two seem the opposite of each other to the point where Seo Hae Beom believed that Jo Tae Sung hates him, a couple of situations faces them to be closer and Hae Beom realizes Tae Sung’s true feelings for him but there are many ifs and buts for him. The story is beautifully written and while there are some pacing issues, it is proven to be a great BL drama.

4. Color Rush 2

Cast: Yoo Jun, Hyuk, Baek Seo Hoo, Min Hyo Gi

Director: Park Sun Jae

Writer: Park Sun Jae

Year of release: 2022

OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki

Color Rush 2 Rating: 3/5

Picking up from the last season, the drama follows Choi Yeon Woo who is ‘mono’- a person who is completely colorblind and in this fictional world, it is looked down upon since monos tend to kill to see color and get obsessed with their probe- a person who unlocks their ability to see color. His probe was Yoo Han and in season 1, they shared a budding relationship which fizzled out once he found that he was missing. In Season 2, he vows to find Yoo Han and his missing mother. While on the journey, he comes across his classmate, Se Hyun and soon enough, these two get together for the mission but all is not well as new secrets unravel slowly in front of them and they find themselves in many dangerous situations. Like Season 1, season 2 doesn’t bring much to the table but it is an improvement as the chemistry between Yoo Jun and Hyuk shine through.

5. The Sound Of Magic

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Hwang In Yeop

Director: Kim Sung Yun

Writer: Kim Min Jung

Year of release: 2022

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Sound Of Magic Rating: 2.5/5

The musical drama follows the life of Yoon Ah Yi, a high school girl who works hard to bring some money for her and her little sister. She is smart and gets paid to tutor other students and do their homework/projects but it isn’t nearly enough for her to live a normal life with her sister. She comes across an eccentric magician named Lee Eul, who lives in an abandoned amusement park and hones the magic skills that is not seen by anyone. Initially, being extremely guarded around him, she did not trust him but he slowly showed her a new way of living, through music, art and fun. She becomes attached to him but she soon learns that he is not all that he lets on and he has a past that scarred him for life. Another character in the drama is Na Il Deung, a smart and rich classmate of Yoon Ah Yi, who is secretly in love with her. Together, they break out of their shells and become different people.

