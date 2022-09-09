‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Lomon joins Shin Ye Eun as a lead in new thriller drama ‘Third Person Revenge’

In the drama, Lomon plays the role of Ji Soo Heon, a boy who takes revenge for those who are marginalized at school, not only showing an irreplaceable hot performance that freely moves between innocence and intensity, but also an exciting story that repeats reversals with each episode and solid acting skills. It is expected to surprise those who see it. In particular, it makes prospective viewers flutter by foretelling a special chemistry with Shin Ye Eun, a girl who pursues the truth.

On September 7th, the management company said, " Lomon is expected to draw attention from all over the world by appearing in Disney+'s original series 'Third Person Revenge' following the drama 'All of Us Are Dead'." 'Third Person Revenge' is a highly stimulating teen revenge thriller that takes place as Chan Mi ( Shin Ye Eun ), who searches for the truth about her twin brother's death, and Soo Heon (Lomon), who starts revenge against an unfair world, get caught up in a shocking incident that shook their lives.

Lomon made his debut in 2014 with two drama series, ‘Bride of the Century’ and ‘4 Legendary Witches’. After appearing in several other roles in the following years, he gained initial heightened attention with his lead role in Sweet Revenge in 2017. In 2019, Lomon starred in the Chinese drama ‘Lookism’, having learned Mandarin for the role. He made his return to the small screen after two years when he starred as Lee Su Hyeok in the Netflix zombie-themed series ‘All of Us Are Dead’ in 2022. Following the international success of the series, Lomon gained a huge following of 2 million followers on Instagram in less than a week.

Meanwhile, 'Third Person Revenge' is scheduled to be released on Disney+ in November.

ALSO READ: Jeon Yeo Been and Nana search for different things in the first stills for upcoming Netflix drama ‘Glitch’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.