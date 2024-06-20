All of Us Are Dead’s Cho Yi Hyun in talks to lead webtoon-based K-drama Oppa’s House Is Empty; Report

Cho Yi Hyun, known for her roles in K-dramas like All of Us Are Dead and The Matchmakers, is reportedly set to star in a new drama titled Oppa’s House Is Empty. The series is based on a webtoon and is currently in talks to be aired on SBS. It is planned to have 12 episodes and filming is scheduled to begin in September.

On June 20, XportsNews reported that Cho Yi Hyun is currently reviewing an offer to star in the drama Oppa’s House Is Empty (literal title). In response to the report, Cho Yi Hyun’s agency, Artist Company, stated that it is one of the projects she has been offered and that she is considering it. However, they emphasized that no final decision has been made yet.

The drama Oppa’s House Is Empty revolves around a contemporary romance that delves into the scandalous cohabitation between Cha Eun Myung, a third-generation chaebol, and top star Jae Joon Young. This narrative is based on Tae So Young’s web novel of the same title, which gained popularity and was subsequently adapted into a well-received webtoon by Lee Seo Hee.

After a fight with her stepmother, Cha Eun Myung flees and seeks refuge at the home of her friend Hee Young's older brother. Unexpectedly, while showering, Eun Myung encounters Hee Young's brother, who turns out to be none other than the movie star Jae Joon Young.

His unannounced return home sparks a bewildering situation that escalates into a scandalous series of events. According to reports, SBS is currently considering a 12-episode series for the drama Oppa’s House Is Empty, with filming scheduled to commence in September.

More about Cho Yi Hyun

Cho Yi Hyun made her debut in 2017 with the web drama Sweet Revenge. Since then, she has starred in numerous dramas, showcasing her versatility. Her notable works include Witch at Court, Bad Papa, Less Than Evil, Hospital Playlist, School 2021, and All of Us Are Dead.

In All of Us Are Dead, Cho Yi Hyun portrays Choi Nam Ra, the strong, intelligent, and quiet class president of Class 2-5. She is also the love interest of Su Hyeok, played by Park Solomon, in the series.

All of Us Are Dead is a zombie series that starts with a virus outbreak in a high school due to a science teacher's failed personal project. The virus initially infects one student and quickly spreads among others. Soon, the students realize that not only their school but possibly the entire country, and even the world, is at risk.

