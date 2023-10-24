All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Solomon gets coffee truck from co-star Choi Yi Hyun; fans swoon over sweet exchange

Park Solomon is reportedly currently filming for his upcoming K-drama, titled Branding In Seongsu Dong. In a heartwarming display of support, his co-star from All Of Us Are Dead, Choi Yi Hyun, gifted him a coffee truck. Park Solomon expressed his gratitude by sharing a story on his social media to thank Choi Yi Hyun. This gesture has left fans swooning over their sweet exchange.

Park Solomon receives a coffee truck from Choi Yi Hyun

Park Solomon and Choi Yi Hyun, who previously worked together in the hit post-apocalyptic K-drama All Of Us Are Dead, garnered fans' affection for their on-screen chemistry and their real-life friendship. Their ongoing support for each other was recently shown when Choi Yi Hyun sent a coffee truck to boost Park Solomon on the sets of his new project, Branding In Seongsu Dong. The Revenge of Others star also thanked her by posting a story on his Instagram with the caption, "awesome angel, Yi Hyun Thank you so much.” This thoughtful gesture highlights the strong bond they share both on and off the screen. Fans couldn't stop gushing over this heartwarming interaction between the two stars.

More about Branding In Seongsu Dong

Branding in Seongsu Dong is an upcoming fantasy drama that centers around the unfolding love story between a determined and ruthless marketing executive and an intern. The narrative takes a fascinating turn when, following their first kiss, the two characters accidentally swap souls.

Kim Ji Eun will portray Kang Na Eon, the youngest marketing team leader renowned for turning every project into a complete success. Having risen to prominence through public recruitment and climbed the corporate ladder to become an executive, she is a dedicated workaholic willing to sacrifice friendship and love for success. However, her life takes a sudden turn when she becomes entangled with an intern she initially considers lacking in experience.

Park Solomon takes on the role of So Eun Ho, the marketing agency's endearing and senior intern. With his amiable and youthful appearance, he embodies a "you only live once" (YOLO) mindset. Despite joining the workforce relatively late, he embarks on his internship and finds himself at odds with his workaholic boss, Kang Na Eon.

Park Solomon also posted a picture with his co-stars from the upcoming K-drama on his Instagram stories on October 24. The series features Park Solomon, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Yi Rang Jeon Jun Ho, and more. Branding In Seongsu Dong is set to premiere in the first half of 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Park Solomon's All of Us Are Dead, Park Hyung Sik's Happiness, more; Pick favorite zombie apocalypse drama