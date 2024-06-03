All six GFRIEND members come together for a reunion at VIVIZ concert; CHECK PICS

All six members of GFRIEND came together for a heartwarming reunion at the VIVIZ concert. Park Jun Hee, GFRIEND's choreographer, captured and shared a beautiful snapshot of their gathering. GFRIEND was a beloved South Korean girl group formed by Source Music in 2015, composed of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji.

GFRIEND reunites at VIVIZ concert

GFRIEND's enduring bond remains as vibrant as ever! Over the weekend, VIVIZ, featuring GFRIEND's Eunha, SinB, and Umji, delighted fans with their first-ever concerts in Seoul, marking the start of their 2024 world tour, V.hind: Love and Tears.

On June 1, the entire GFRIEND squad came together for the opening night of VIVIZ's concert. Sowon, Yerin, and Yuju showed up to cheer on their fellow bandmates in VIVIZ, spreading love and support. Among the attendees was Park Jun Hee, the brilliant choreographer responsible for creating GFRIEND's iconic early dance routines, including hits like Me Gustas Tu, Rough, and Navillera.

The next day, Park Jun Hee excitedly posted on Instagram, treating fans to a glimpse of the fun concert. Among her shared snaps was a heartwarming backstage group photo featuring all the GFRIEND members. VIVIZ is comprised of former GFRIEND stars Eunha, SinB, and Umji, made their debut on February 9, 2022, with their EP, Beam of Prism. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out the reunion pic below-

More about GFRIEND and VIVIZ

GFRIEND, a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music in 2015, made a splash with their debut extended play (EP), Season of Glass, released on January 15, 2015. Despite coming from a small company, they quickly gained traction, securing numerous female rookie awards and building significant momentum from the get-go.

GFRIEND's final chapter unfolded with the 回 series in 2020, encompassing two EPs and their third studio album. Their significance reached new heights that year when they became the first girl group to be interviewed for the Grammy Mini Masterclass. Tragically, the group disbanded on May 22, 2021, as all members parted ways with Source Music following the end of their contracts. However, the story didn't end there; Eunha, SinB, and Umji regrouped in 2022 under BPM Entertainment to form the enchanting trio, VIVIZ.

The name VIVIZ stems from the phrase Vivid dayZ, which brings together the notions of clarity, intensity, and days. According to the agency, it embodies the aspiration of artists who consistently showcase their unique colors to the world. Moreover, the Korean pronunciation, bi-bi-ji, cleverly incorporates the initials of the three members: Eunha (Jung Eun Bi), SinB (Hwang Eun Bi), and Umji.

ALSO READ: 9 years of GFRIEND: From Navillera to Me Gustas Tu and more; Top 5 tracks to make you a BUDDY