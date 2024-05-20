All The Love You Wish For: Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin's reunion after 8 years excites Uncontrollably Fond fans

Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy's All The Love You Wish For is a highly anticipated drama which is all set to release soon. Expectations run high as the Uncontrollably Fond couple reunite after 8 years for this thrilling project. Fans took to social media and expressed their excitement for the upcoming fantasy romance.

Uncontrollably Fond's Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy reunite for All The Love You Wish For

Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy's fantasy romance All The Love You Wish For will be streaming on Netflix. The duo were seen together on screen in the melodrama Uncontrollably Fond which had a tragic ending. The actors were appreciated for their performance and chemistry in the drama. Fans excitedly await the release of All The Love You Wish For as they hope that this time around the on-screen couple will find a happy ending. See their reactions here.

Cast and Crew

All the Love You Wish For has been penned by The Glory's writer Kim Eun Soo. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. Lee Byeong Heon who is known for Extreme Job, Be Melodramatic and Dream will be directing the project. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Bae Suzy is a former member of the girl group Miss A. She made her debut as an actor in 2011 with the series Dream High. She has taken the lead in hit series like Start Up, Doona, While You Were Sleeping and more.

Kim Woo Bin debuted in 2011 with the drama Drama Special Series: White Christmas. He has starred in iconic projects like The Heirs, Twenty, Uncontrollably Fond, and more. In 2023, he took on the lead role in the drama Black Knight.

Ahn Eun Jin made her debut in 2018 with the JTBC drama life. Following that, she featured in successful dramas like The Crowned Clown, Kingdom, Strangers from Hell, and more. The actor became well-recognized due to her roles in the series Hospital Playlist and My Dearest.

Noh Sang Hyun, Ko Kyu Phil and Lee Zoo Young will also be taking on the main roles. Song Hye Kyo is also reported to be making a guest appearance.

Plot

The drama is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a spirit that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes. My Dearest's fame Ahn Eun Jin will also be taking on an important role.

ALSO READ: Crash Landing on You fame Son Ye Jin named as Actor Retrospective for 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival