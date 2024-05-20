All the Love You Wish For: Bae Suzy, Kim Woo Bin starrer raises expectations with script reading PICS; confirms OTT release

All the Love You Wish For is an upcoming fantasy romance which will star Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy. The duo appeared in the 2016 drama Uncontrollably Fond and displayed their passionate chemistry. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together with an incredible crew, including Extreme Job's director Lee Byeong Heon, and Goblin's writer Kim Eun Soo. Here are the details.

Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy, and Ahn Eun Jin's All the Love You Wish for to stream on OTT

On May 20, Netflix released the pictures from the script reading session of the much-awaited drama All the Love You Wish For. The pictures released raise expectations as the drama features an incredible cast.

Kim Woo Bin is known for his roles in Our Blues and The Heirs. Bae Suzy has appeared in hits like Start Up and While You Were Sleeping. Ahn Eun Jin has impressed with her performances in Hospital Playlist and My Dearest. See the clicks from the script reading below.

More about All the Love You Wish For

All the Love You Wish For has been penned by The Glory's writer, Kim Eun Soo. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. Lee Byeong Heon, who is known for Extreme Job, Be Melodramatic and Dream, will be directing the project. Song Hye Kyo will be making a guest appearance in the drama. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The drama is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a spirit that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes. My Dearest's fame, Ahn Eun Jin will also be taking on an important role.

ALSO READ: Ahn Bo Hyun hilariously falls off chair during Asia Tour Fan Meeting in Taipei causing laughter; watch