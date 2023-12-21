All TXT members to appear on Running Man for special Christmas Eve episode; deets inside

TXT is set to make their debut as a full group on the popular variety show Running Man. All five members of TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be participating in the show for the first time, and the episode is scheduled to air on December 24th, coinciding with Christmas Eve.

On December 21, the program gave fans a sneak peek of TXT's upcoming appearance on Running Man by sharing photos featuring all the members' name tags. The caption hinted at the excitement, saying, "‘Running Man’ x TXT’s full group. See you on Christmas Eve!”

The boys are set to be the special guests on the Christmas Eve episode, joining the Running Man crew. Former UFC fighter Kim Dong Hyun will also be part of this festive episode. Notably, this marks Yeonjun and HueningKai's return to the show after a three-year hiatus since their last appearance in December 2020. Reportedly, the members are gearing up for an exhilarating Christmas special race, enhancing the festive excitement for viewers.

Even though Yeonjun and HueningKai had previously joined the Best Friend Special Friendship Race in December 2020, this upcoming episode will mark the first time that all members of TXT will be featured on the show as a complete group. The special Christmas episode of Running Man featuring TXT is scheduled to air on December 24 (Christmas Eve) at 6:15 PM KST, 2:45 PM IST.

TXT’s recent activities

TXT is poised to make an appearance at the upcoming 2023 SBS Drama Awards, and they have officially confirmed their inclusion in the performance lineup. The group is set to entertain the audience with live renditions of their songs Chasing That Feeling and Happily Ever After.

Having recently unveiled their latest album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, on October 13, TXT brings a total of nine tracks to the stage, including the title track's music video, Chasing That Feeling. Notably, the album showcases collaborations with renowned artists, featuring the Jonas Brothers in Do It Like That and Brazilian artist Anitta in Back For More.

Beyond their musical achievements, TXT embarked on a global tour in March titled ACT: SWEET MIRAGE World Tour. The tour has seen them travel to diverse cities such as Singapore, Japan, and the United States, leaving an enduring impression on audiences worldwide. The members have openly shared their gratitude for the heartwarming and surreal experience of connecting with MOAs, their devoted fandom, on a global scale.

