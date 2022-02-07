‘All of Us Are Dead’ director shares plans for season 2: Not humans but zombies will fight for survival?

The latest internet fad has come up in the form of a zombie apocalypse, quite literally, as Netflix’s most recent addition in its Koren titles came with ‘All of Us Are Dead’. Released on January 28, amidst an anticipatory return of one of the most sought after and loved genres in the Korean entertainment industry, the show soon received love galore.

Now, the question remains if 'All of Us Are Dead' will make a celebrated return. Seems like the Director of the show, Lee Jae Kyu has more in store as he opened up about the massive support and plans for the future. On being compared with the fame of ‘Squid Game’ the director expressed the burden on his shoulders. Further dishing about the immense success of the show, the director relayed how he did not expect such a good response.

On being asked about the possibility of a next season, director Lee Jae Kyu agreed that it would be great to continue. He further revealed that there can only be a season 2 depending on the love that season 1 receives. He thinks it can be a fun extension of the current story. But would like to change to put the spotlight on the zombies this time as they try to survive.

Well with the ever-rising chatter around the 'All of Us Are Dead' and the support shown by the fans, we think a season 2 is not a faraway dream.

