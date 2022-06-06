All of Us Are Dead, Happiness & more: Which is your favourite zombie K-Drama?

Throughout the years, zombies have remained fictional creatures that have seen many a movie or drama dedicated to the reanimated corpses/infected humans. Although most commonly falling into the horror genre, zombies are no strangers to action, comedy, science fiction, or even romance.

Meanwhile, when it comes to South Korean cinema and dramas, the industry is known to have produced an immense number of particularly high-quality works of the horror genre. Combine this impeccable filmmaking with zombies, and you get some truly unforgettable results.

In 2016, South Korea brought us the mega-hit movie ‘Train To Busan’, and the worlds of zombie cinema and dramas haven’t been the same since. In recent times, in particular, we’ve had some works that dominated trending topics, from the drama ‘Kingdom’ (Season 1 and Season 2), to ‘Happiness’, ‘All of Us Are Dead’, ‘Zombie Detective’ and more.

Which is your current favourite K-Drama of the zombie genre? Take part in our poll and share your pick with us!

