All of Us Are Dead, Money Heist Korea & more in Netflix Korea’s 2022 lineup; Full list inside

Following the unparalleled success of the original Korean shows ‘Squid Game’, ‘Hellbound’, and more in 2021, Netflix has unveiled its largest slate of Korean releases yet, with over 20 movies, series, and variety shows confirmed for release on the platform in 2022. Netflix said in a statement, that the global platform will continue to invest in Korean content and release more Netflix-exclusive creative shows in 2022 to reach a global audience.

According to the streaming platform, "Last year, it was significant that Netflix joined hands with Korean creators to open the new era for Korean-made shows that are enjoyed globally. The partnership helped South Korean shows settle at the center of the global industry trend.” Following this, Netflix Korea released a trailer showcasing all the content that is set to be released on the platform in 2022, via their official Twitter account. Check out the video, below:

Some of the most anticipated out of Netflix’s upcoming Korean releases include: ‘All of Us Are Dead’, ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’, ‘Seoul Vibe’, ‘The Sound of Magic’, ‘Twenty Five, Twenty One’, ‘Thirty Nine’, and more. Check out the full list of Korean content set to greet audiences through Netflix in 2022, below:

SERIES

All of Us Are Dead (January 28)

Twenty Five, Twenty One (February 12)

Forecasting Love and Weather (February 12)

Thirty Nine (February 16)

Juvenile Justice

Tomorrow

Business Proposal

The Sound of Magic

Remarriage and Desires

A Model Family

Glitch

The Accidental Narco

The Fabulous

Love to Hate You

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Somebody

Black Knight

UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

MOVIES

Love and Leashes (February 11)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Carter

Seoul Vibe

20th Century Girl

JUNG_E

Which of the upcoming Netflix Korea originals are you looking forward to the most? Share with us below!