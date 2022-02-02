All of Us Are Dead: The new obsession or a zombie overload?

Netflix Korea has done it again! What you may ask? They’ve gone ahead and produced another banger in the form of a zombie apocalypse experience, this time through the eyes of high schoolers desperately trying to save their lives. Released on January 28, ‘All of Us Are Dead’ has caught the eyes of the audiences who have been waiting for another bone-chilling experience. And this one delivers, in a sinister and almost gag-full show of blood.

Taking over the trends and people’s minds with its horrifying scenes that have become the focus of most discussions, fans have mixed opinions on the fame and relevance of the show. While some bagged it as just another screeching gonner, some applauded its jaw-grittiness in the face of death. Some called out its sexualisation of assault and bullying and the others filed it under a bold attempt for rawness.

The back and forth has only worked in the favor of the show which has now become the talk of the town. The ‘It’ crowd is referring to all the ‘All of Us Are Dead’ memes and it’s not too late to catch up. The original webtoon, ‘Now at Our School’ (literal translation) was penned by Joo Dong Geun and is being helmed by director Lee Jae Gyoo who seems to be surprised by the sudden love for the show.

Watch 12 episodes filled with gore, grimace and friendship as ‘All of Us Are Dead’ is currently streaming on Netflix.

