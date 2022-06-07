All of Us Are Dead Season 2 CONFIRMED; Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Cho Yi Hyun & Park Solomon returning?

On June 6 at around 10 pm IST, Netflix Korea officially announced that its hit series ‘All of Us Are Dead’ will be coming back with season 2, by dropping a poster with the caption “Can we survive again? Hyosan High School friends’ fierce zombie survival period begins. ‘All of Us Are Dead’ season 2, only on Netflix.”

Check out the bone-chilling poster, below:

Minutes later, Netflix followed this up with an announcement clip, which included the followed in the caption: “Season 2 production confirmation news from Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Choi Yi Hyun and Lomon of ‘All of Us Are Dead’ through Geeked Week 2022! Guys, come quickly!” Netflix’s ‘Geeked Week’ is a five-day virtual event that features new trailers, exclusive news, and even drop-ins from stars like the one we were surprised with for ‘All of Us Are Dead’.

In the announcement video, Yoon Chan Young begins by saying “Is this on? Is it working? Hello, everyone. It’s been a while. Thank you to the Netflix fans worldwide for giving so much love to ALL OF US ARE DEAD Season 1.” Park Ji Hoo continues, “How are you? We’ve been doing well. Did you hear the news?” Lomon (Park Solomon) goes next, saying, “ALL OF US ARE DEAD Season 2 is confirmed. We hope you also enjoy Season 2.” Cho Yi Hyun wraps up the announcement video by saying, “What will happen in ALL OF US ARE DEAD Season 2? My friends are waiting for me, so I’m going to leave now. See you!”

Check out the full clip below:

As the first season had an open-ended finale, with the four stars participating in teasing what’s to come in season 2, fans are hopeful that they will all make a return, despite how season 1 ended for some of their characters.

Are you excited about the return of ‘All of Us Are Dead’? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.