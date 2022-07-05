‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Cho Yi Hyun and Jinyoung to lead new summer drama ‘Summer Vacation’?

On July 1, an official from the drama production, "Cho Yi Hyun and Jinyoung will be working together as the main characters of 'Summer Vacation', which will be aired on the OTT platform." We recently finished reading the script with the goal of starting filming this month.

'Summer Vacation' tells the story of an ordinary 18-year-old high school girl returning to reality after having her mysterious experiences on her summer vacation. Cho Yi Hyun plays the role of Kim Ha Yeon in the play, and Jinyoung plays the role of Jo Yu Gyeom. Cho Yi Hyun showed a good side in the Netflix original 'All of Us Are Dead' following the drama ‘Hospital Playlist' series. In particular, he took on the role of Nam Ra, a character with a big emotional change in 'All of Us Are Dead', further enhancing the level of perfection of the work.

In the drama 'Police University', which he chose as his comeback work after being discharged from the military last year, Jinyoung showed a more mature image by disassembling himself as Kang Seon Ho, a former hacker-turned-police university student. Cho Yi Hyun and Jinyoung, who have worked together for the first time through this work, will lead the centre of the drama and show their deep acting skills.

Jung Jin Young, professionally known as Jinyoung, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. He was a member of boy group B1A4. He is currently managed by BB Entertainment. He has also gained recognition with the television series ‘Love in the Moonlight’ (2016) and ‘My First First Love’ (2019).

ALSO READ: ‘The Good Detective 2’: Son Hyun Joo, Jang Seung Jo and more return as chaotic detectives in first teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.