‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Cho Yi Hyun cast alongside Yeo Jin Goo & Kim Hye Yoon in ‘Agreement’

Cho Yi Hyun is scheduled to work with Yeo Jin Goo, Kim Hye Yoon, and Na In Woo in 'Agreement'. As the popular young actors who are attracting attention on screens and dramas appear, attention is focused on what kind of synergy they will show in 'Agreement' which is a new film directed by Seo Eun Young, who won the Daemyung Culture Wave Award at the 20th Busan International Film Festival in 2015 for the movie 'Superman'.

Cho Yi Hyun is a South Korean actress who made her acting debut in 2017. She signed an exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment in 2018, but the following year, she moved to Artist Company. Her most notable portrayals include ‘Hospital Playlist’ (2020–2021), ‘School 2021’ (2021), and ‘All of Us Are Dead’ (2022).

Yeo Jin Goo began his career as a child actor, debuting in the film ‘Sad Movie’ (2005). Nicknamed ‘Nation's Little Brother’ he went on to play the younger characters of the lead roles in movies and television dramas such as in ‘A Frozen Flower’, ‘Giant’, ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’, and ‘Missing You’. He is known for playing the title character in the action thriller ‘Hwayi: A Monster Boy’, for which he won Best New Actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Since then, he has taken on lead roles in the films ‘Shoot Me in the Heart’, ‘The Long Way Home’, and ‘Warriors of the Dawn’. He has also starred in the dramas ‘Orange Marmalade’, ‘The Royal Gambler’, ‘Circle’, ‘Reunited Worlds’, ‘The Crowned Clown’, ‘My Absolute Boyfriend’, ‘Hotel del Luna’, and ‘Beyond Evil’.

