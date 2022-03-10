‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Cho Yi Hyun to star in a webtoon based vampire drama? Find Out

According to many media reports on March 10th, Cho Yi Hyun will appear in the new drama 'Vampire Chef' as Kang Mi Ro. 'Vampire Chef' is a drama based on the popular webtoon of the same name. Hong Ki Jun, the owner and chef of an unknown restaurant in Itaewon, is a vampire chef who diligently feeds, manages, and takes care of his patrons in order to forget the taste of blood that he felt from his childhood friend, Kang Mi Ro.

Cho Yi Hyun will appear as Kang Mi Ro in the drama who is a childhood friend of the half vampire Hong Ki Jun, who gave him the taste of heavenly blood, but now that he is 30, he has lost the taste for blood due to fast food and irregular lifestyle. Hong Ki Jun is expected to show a special chemistry in the process of providing and managing healing dishes to revive the enchanting taste of heavenly blood.

After debuting in the web drama 'Sweet Revenge' in 2017, she has since appeared in dramas 'Bad Papa', 'Less Than Evil', 'My Country: The New Age', 'How To Buy A Friend', 'Hospital Playlist', 'School 2021', and the movie 'Homme Fatale and 'Metamorphosis' and accumulated experience and filmography via various projects.

She recently made a mark on global viewers by playing the role of Choi Nam Ra in the Netflix original 'All of Us Are Dead'. Cho Yi Hyun showed her broad acting spectrum as she became a half zombie who never lost her humanity even after being infected with a zombie virus, and detailed the complex psychology of an obscure existence.

Cho Yi Hyun, who has been attracting attention not only from domestic viewers but also from overseas through the drama, is continuing the trend by quickly deciding on her next work. In this regard, Cho Yi Hyun's agency, Artist Company, declined to comment, saying, "It is one of the works that have been proposed and is under discussion."

