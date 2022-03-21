‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Yoo In Soo and Oh My Girl’s Arin join Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min starrer ‘Return’

On March 21st, the tvN drama 'Return' announced that Yoo In Soo and Oh My Girl’s Arin confirmed their appearances. ‘Return’ is a fantasy romance that tells the story of the protagonists, whose fates have been twisted due to the 'hwanhonsool' that changes their souls, in the background of a great country that does not exist in history or maps.

According to tvN, Yoo In Soo takes on the role of Park Dang Goo, the successor of Song Rim, the largest company in the great country. Although he is the heir to the top 1% of wealthy people, Park Dang Goo is a person who is more interested in having fun with various rumors in the great country than in business classes. Arin takes on the role of Jin Cho Yeon, the youngest daughter of the Jin family, the celebrities in the great country. Although she appears to be a more glamorous and dignified character than anyone else on the outside, she is actually the youngest daughter of the Jin family with childlike innocence.

The drama takes place in Daeho where Jang Wook (Lee Jae Wook) comes from the noble Jang family. He holds an unpleasant secret about his birth, which people all around the country talk about. He is a troublemaker. Jang Wook happens to meet Mu Deok (Jung So Min). She is an elite warrior, but her soul is trapped in a physically weak body. She becomes Jang Wook’s servant, but she also secretly teaches him how to fight.

Seo Yool (Hwang Minhyun) comes from the noble Seo family. He seems perfect with good appearance, intelligence, and strong martial arts skills. Go Won (Shin Seung Ho) is the crown prince of Daeho. He hopes to become a generous king.

ALSO READ: Ji Chang Wook to lead new action thriller drama ‘The Worst Evil? Find Out

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.