‘All of Us are Dead’ star Yoon Chan Young and more confirmed to lead seezn’s upcoming teenage noir drama

'Juvenile Delinquency' will be released for the first time through seezn, will be released on March 25, an 18-year-old girl who was being used by her parents as a drug mule. It is a teenage noir drama that unfolds in the countryside where Da Jeong goes down as she is being chased by a villager and Yoon Tak, and his friends, who finds a hemp field.

New actor Won Ji An has gained a lot of sympathy for a work that realistically depicts the love and friendship of young people from 'A-Teen' and 'Love Playlist' to the recent 'Three Hundred Days', is a new work, Yoon Chan Young , Yoon Hyun Soo , Han Se Jin , and Yang Seo Hyeon are raising expectations by completing a different combination as they gather as teenagers with their own problems.

Yoon Chan Young plays the role of Gong Yun Tak, who has everything from appearance to personality. Gong Yun Tak is a practical householder who takes care of his father, his teenage brother, and the younger brother in kindergarten. While he was living an easy life, a girl suddenly appeared and became involved in all sorts of incidents. Accordingly, attention is focused on Yoon Chan Young who experienced a zombie apocalypse in ‘All of Us are Dead'.

On the other hand, actress Han Se Jin transforms into the character Kim Gook Hee, who has nowhere to go. He has a crush on his classmate Hong Ae Ran (Yang Seo Hyun), and is a neighborhood mood maker with his bright and optimistic personality. The secret story stimulates interest as it is said that behind Kim Gook Hee's seemingly carefree face, there is a wound that no one can tell.

Finally, actress Yang Seo Hyun was chosen to play the role of Hong Ae Ran, a girl who every other girl is jealous of and boys' first love. Hong Ae Ran is a character who thinks that only her mother needs to be happy, even though she gets all kinds of finger pointing just because she has her mother who works at her pub.

ALSO READ: ‘Moonshine’ and ‘Memorist’ star Yoo Seung Ho to join YG Entertainment? Here are the details

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.